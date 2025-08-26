PM Modi: Maruti Suzuki's New Battery Plant Puts India On The Global Map

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two major automotive projects in Gujarat - the Suzuki Motor Plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat. This includes the flag off of the first unit of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara to be rolled off the new production line. PM Modi also inaugurated the first plant to produce hybrid battery electrodes. Maruti Suzuki's battery plant will further open foreign direct investment and attract foreign trade via exports to other developing countries. Also, this project will put India on a global platform, competing with countries like China, which is said to be producing over three-quarters of the world's EV batteries.

The event took place in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Ambassador of Japan, Keiichi Ono. During the announcement, Toshihiro Suzuki claimed that the Hansalpur facility has a manufacturing capacity of up to 1 million units.

The inauguration of the battery manufacturing facility will generate employment in the region and also promote the production of green energy sources, further supporting the 'Make in India' campaign launched by PM Modi, making India an independent manufacturer of batteries. The project is also expected to support the PM's goal of a net-zero emission target by 2070, announced at the COP26 in 2021.

Made in India electric vehicles are now driving onto the global stage. It reflects our nation's growing strength in green mobility. Addressing a programme in Hansalpur, Gujarat. https://t.co/sZZ7ZCSys1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2025

Previously, Maruti Suzuki stated its aim to become the largest electric carmaker in India within the first year of the eVitara going on sale. This electric SUV will have two battery options: 49kWh and 61kWh, with the larger battery available in a dual-motor AWD (AllGrip-e) configuration. Details regarding the variants, features, and the launch timeline in India are expected to be revealed soon.