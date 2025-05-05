Ola Roadster X Electric Motorcycle's Delivery Delayed: Here's Why

Ola, the Indian electric two wheeler manufacturer had launched the Roadster X series in February, this year. The brand's first ever electric motorcycle was slated to commence delivery from March 2025. However, Ola has now confirmed that the delivery of the Roadster X will now begin in May.

The exact reason for Ola's delay in the delivery of the Roadster X is not known. However, it is likely to be due to the brand's homologation process delay. While not a single model of the Roadster X has been sold since the launch, the brand mentioned 1,395 bookings as unit sales in February. Later, the brand admitted the same in a letter to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.



Ola Roadster X has two variants- the X and the X+

The Ola Roadster X gets two variants in the catalogue, namely- X and X+. The X trim gets three battery packs, as options- 5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh battery. The X trim boasts a top speed of 118 kmph and throttles from 0-40 kmph in just 3.1 seconds. Also, the bigger battery trim claims a total range of 252 kms in a single charge.

Talking about the high-spec X+ variant, it gets a 4.5 kWh and a 9.1 kWh battery pack as options. The Ola Roadster X+ offers a top speed of 125 kmph and can shoot from 0-40 kmph in just 2.7 seconds. The smaller battery pack is claimed to deliver a range of 252 km, while the larger battery pack boasts 501 km of range on a single charge.



The prices of the Ola Roadster X starts from Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom). However, as part of the introductory price offers customers can get it at Rs 74,999 (ex-showroom).