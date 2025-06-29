Odysse, Indofast Partner To Make Snap Electric Scooter More Affordable

Odysse Electric Vehicles has announced a strategic partnership with Indofast Energy, a joint venture of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and Sun Mobility. As a battery-swapping solutions provider, to integrate SUN Mobility's advanced battery-swapping technology into its high-speed electric scooter, SNAP. This move enhances Snap's accessibility by eliminating range anxiety and long charging times, making clean mobility more practical and affordable for urban riders.

The battery-swapping-enabled Snap is being introduced in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, with phased expansion to other cities in the pipeline.

The Snap is a high-speed electric scooter with a peak motor output of 2000 watts, a top speed of 55 km/h, and a max range of 100 km per swap. It features a waterproof IP 67-rated motor, a robust Indian chassis built for local road conditions, cruise control for enhanced comfort, and a CAN-enabled display that provides real-time battery and range updates. The SNAP delivers on both performance and convenience, making it ideal for today's daily commuters.

The brand said that the Snap electric scooter will now be offered at Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom) with SUN Mobility's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription model- Rs 999/month for 25 kWh and Rs 2,499/month for 75 kWh.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450's Tubeless Rims Get Pricier

Mr. Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles, said, "Our partnership with SUN Mobility began with the global deployment of the Vader SM, and we're proud to now bring that success closer to home with the Snap. By combining our rider-focused design with SUN Mobility's battery-swapping platform, we're breaking down critical barriers to EV adoption in India-making electric mobility more affordable, practical, and future-ready."

Mr. Rajat Malhan, Senior Vice President, Indofast Energy, added, "After our successful international collaboration on the Vader SM, extending our partnership with Odysse Electric to the domestic market was a natural progression. Enabling the Snap with our battery-swapping technology ensures that more Indian riders experience the convenience, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness that are essential for large-scale EV adoption."