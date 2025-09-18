Nissan Magnite Recalled In Saudi Arabia Over Braking Issue, Affecting 1,552 Units

Nissan launched the facelift version of the Magnite SUV in October 2024. With this, the brand also started exporting the made-in-India Magnite to Saudi Arabia, with an LHD setup. Meanwhile, it continued to produce the LHD Magnite for the Indian market. However, the brand has now issued a recall for the Nissan Magnite sold in the Saudi Arabia market.

Nissan has announced a voluntary recall of the Magnite SUV in Saudi Arabia. The official document related to the recall states that the Nissan Magnite units have a braking issue that needs to be resolved immediately. This recall decision is going to affect a total of 1,552 units of the Magnite in Saudi Arabia. The brand also confirmed that the replacement and repair will involve no additional charges for the 2025 Nissan Magnite users.

Nissan Magnite recalled in Saudi Arabia

Nissan has identified a potential safety concern involving inadequate spacing between the brake pipe and the heat shield. This limited clearance could result in the brake pipe coming into contact with the heat shield, potentially compromising brake pedal performance and increasing the risk of an accident. Further, this may also lead to leakage of brake fluid, triggering a brake warning message on the instrument cluster.

However, Nissan Motor India has not issued any recall for the India-specific models. The Nissan Magnite SUV models sold in India and Saudi Arabia share similar specifications, with the main difference being the right-hand drive configuration in India and left-hand drive in Saudi Arabia. Due to this variation, the routing of brake fluid pipes may differ, which could mean that the issue observed in the Saudi model might not apply to the Indian version.