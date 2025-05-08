Next-Gen Mahindra Bolero Could Spawn New Platform Unveiling On Aug 15

Mahindra INGLO platform, image used for reference
Mahindra & Mahindra is set to make a significant announcement on August 15, 2025-India's 78th Independence Day. They will introduce their latest SUV platform, called the New Flexible Architecture (NFA). This modular platform is designed to support the next generation of the Mahindra Bolero and its electric variant, both of which are expected to be released in 2026.
A New Era for the Bolero
Mahindra will start producing NFA-based models at its new factory in Chakan, Maharashtra, with a planned annual capacity of 120,000 units. The next-generation Bolero, a key part of Mahindra's lineup since 2000, will gain modern features while keeping its tough image.
The upcoming Mahindra Bolero is expected to retain its rugged design with modern upgrades, featuring engine options of 1.5L turbo diesel, 2.2L turbo diesel, and 2.0L turbo petrol. It will have both a compact 5-seater version under 4 meters and a longer 9-seater variant. Key highlights are likely to include a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, six airbags for enhanced safety, and improved noise, vibration, and harshness levels for a more comfortable ride.
Also Read: India-UK Free Trade Agreement To Drive Down Premium Cars, SUV Prices
The NFA signifies a major change for Mahindra, as it shifts from a traditional ladder-frame chassis to a monocoque design. This change is intended to provide a smoother ride, better handling, and increased safety. The NFA can support different types of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and all-electric, giving Mahindra the ability to meet changing market needs and regulations.
Mahindra is introducing the NFA as part of its goal to launch 12 new passenger vehicles by 2030. This will include seven SUVs with internal combustion engines and five battery electric vehicles. This plan shows Mahindra's dedication to innovation and its adaptability in the evolving automotive industry.
A New Era for the Bolero
Mahindra will start producing NFA-based models at its new factory in Chakan, Maharashtra, with a planned annual capacity of 120,000 units. The next-generation Bolero, a key part of Mahindra's lineup since 2000, will gain modern features while keeping its tough image.
The upcoming Mahindra Bolero is expected to retain its rugged design with modern upgrades, featuring engine options of 1.5L turbo diesel, 2.2L turbo diesel, and 2.0L turbo petrol. It will have both a compact 5-seater version under 4 meters and a longer 9-seater variant. Key highlights are likely to include a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, six airbags for enhanced safety, and improved noise, vibration, and harshness levels for a more comfortable ride.
Additionally, the Bolero EV is expected to launch on the same NFA platform to meet the growing demand for electric SUVs. With the Bolero EV, Mahindra provides an eco-friendly alternative while maintaining the rugged utility that the Bolero name is known for.
Also Read: India-UK Free Trade Agreement To Drive Down Premium Cars, SUV Prices
The NFA signifies a major change for Mahindra, as it shifts from a traditional ladder-frame chassis to a monocoque design. This change is intended to provide a smoother ride, better handling, and increased safety. The NFA can support different types of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and all-electric, giving Mahindra the ability to meet changing market needs and regulations.
Mahindra is introducing the NFA as part of its goal to launch 12 new passenger vehicles by 2030. This will include seven SUVs with internal combustion engines and five battery electric vehicles. This plan shows Mahindra's dedication to innovation and its adaptability in the evolving automotive industry.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world