Advertisement

Next-Gen Jeep Compass Snapped Testing Ahead Of Launch

Jeep has been testing its upcoming car, the third gen Compass. This iteration of the Jeep Compass is going to be an electric vehicle, check deets now.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Next-Gen Jeep Compass Snapped Testing Ahead Of Launch
The Jeep EV looks more muscular with the boxy design and will likely get a seven-slot grille

Next-Gen Jeep Compass; Exterior Expected

The third-gen Jeep Compass spotted testing on the European road briefly hints about the car's exterior. The Jeep EV looks more muscular with the boxy design and will likely get a seven-slot grille. The Compass EV gets revised headlamps with a boxy outline, and active flaps on the air damp. The roof is revised to a flatter design, rather than a tapering design as seen in the current iteration of the Compass, on sale. Talking about the side profile, it now gets a set of newly designed alloy wheels. The rest of the elements are retained from the current model.

Next-Gen Jeep Compass; Interior Expected

The interior details of the Jeep Compass EV are not yet confirmed. However, it is expected to get a newly designed center console, a bigger infotainment unit, and more. It is also expected to get updated upholstery with contrast stitching for a detailed appeal on the interior. Also, it will carry a few features from the present model, like- a wireless charging system, ventilated seats, and more.
 

The third-gen Jeep Compass spotted testing on the European road briefly hints about the cars exterior

The third-gen Jeep Compass spotted testing on the European road briefly hints about the car's exterior


Next-Gen Jeep Compass; Powertrain Expected

The Jeep Compass EV will be based on the STLA Medium platform and is expected to get two battery pack options, a 73 kWh and a 97 kWh battery. The exact powertrain specs can only be confirmed after the launch.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jeep, Jeep Compass, Jeep Compass EV
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now