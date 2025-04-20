Next-Gen Jeep Compass Snapped Testing Ahead Of Launch

Next-Gen Jeep Compass; Exterior Expected

The third-gen Jeep Compass spotted testing on the European road briefly hints about the car's exterior. The Jeep EV looks more muscular with the boxy design and will likely get a seven-slot grille. The Compass EV gets revised headlamps with a boxy outline, and active flaps on the air damp. The roof is revised to a flatter design, rather than a tapering design as seen in the current iteration of the Compass, on sale. Talking about the side profile, it now gets a set of newly designed alloy wheels. The rest of the elements are retained from the current model.

Next-Gen Jeep Compass; Interior Expected

The interior details of the Jeep Compass EV are not yet confirmed. However, it is expected to get a newly designed center console, a bigger infotainment unit, and more. It is also expected to get updated upholstery with contrast stitching for a detailed appeal on the interior. Also, it will carry a few features from the present model, like- a wireless charging system, ventilated seats, and more.



Next-Gen Jeep Compass; Powertrain Expected

The Jeep Compass EV will be based on the STLA Medium platform and is expected to get two battery pack options, a 73 kWh and a 97 kWh battery. The exact powertrain specs can only be confirmed after the launch.