Next Gen Ducati Monster Spied Testing- What's New?

Ducati is working on the development of a new generation of the Monster. Earlier, a leaked document revealed that the bike in its latest generation will be equipped with a new engine, replacing the unit used on the outgoing generation. Adding to the development, the first-ever spy shots of the bike of Italian origin have surfaced online. Although the bike in the pictures is covered in camouflage, here are the details that could be deciphered from the pictures.
Starting with the most prominent change, the next-gen Ducati Monster test mule is equipped with the aforementioned 890 cc engine. This is a replacement for the 937 cc Testastretta that has been used on the bike until now. This is easy to figure out, considering the shape of the power source, which is different compared to the outgoing version of the bike. Along with this, the radiator seems to be larger.
The 890 cc L-twin was revealed by the brand at the EICMA 2024. It is the Italian manufacturer's lightest twin-cylinder engine, tipping the scales at 54 kg. The engine is presently employed on models like Multistrada V2, Panigale V2, and Streetfighter V2.
To house the new engine, the brand seems to have made revisions to the frame of the middle-weight motorcycle. Specifically, the rear subframe seems to have been redesigned. Additionally, there is a bigger catalytic converter. All of these changes might contribute to making the bike better to comply with the latest emission norms.
The camouflage-clad test mule managed to hide the design details of the machine. However, considering the brand's recent activity, it is expected to have changes in design, which will result in a different riding stance. Even with these changes, the bike will not drift far apart from its predecessors, which come with a round headlamp.
Based on the recently leaked document from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the same 890 cc engine will be used for the future version of the DesertX. The models with these engines will likely be available in the market starting 2026.
