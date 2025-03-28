New Suzuki Burgman Test Mule Spotted: Here's What It Reveals

Image Source- 91wheels
Suzuki Motorcycle India is preparing to launch an updated version of the Burgman scooter in the Indian market. Until now, the brand has not specified a date for the launch of the latest iteration of the scooter in the country. Before that, the test mule of the scooter was spotted testing for the first time. This new iteration of the scooter is expected to come with changes in design and alterations in its powertrain. Here's what we can spot from the latest spy shots.
The test mule covered in camouflage manages to hide the design details very well. However, it is expected to get multiple design updates over the previous iteration. Based on the pictures, it is easy to say that the tail lamp of the scooter will have a different design compared to the outgoing model. It will also likely have a different front-end design featuring a new persona.
Along with this, the updated Suzuki Burgman is expected to get changes in its feature list. The spy shots reveal the presence of a digital instrument cluster. This might likely include connectivity features, and more.
The brand is also likely to make changes in the powertrain. These changes might be similar to the one found on the Access. The test mule offers a clue that there will be changes in the powertrain in the form of a new exhaust, which gets a different design compared to the outgoing model.
The Suzuki Burgman has been on sale in the Indian market for quite some time and recently received an update to make it OBD-2B compliant. As part of these updates, the scooter also received a new colour. Presently, it is sold in two variants, the Street, which comes at Rs 95,800 (ex-showroom), and the Street EX, which comes at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom). When the updated version is launched it will likely see an increase in the price tag numbers.
