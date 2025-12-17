New Nissan MPV To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: Here's What We Know So Far

Nissan India is all set to bring its latest product to the Indian market. The company recently announced the debut of its new compact MPV for the Indian market, scheduled for December 18. This follows the unveiling of its new SUV, the Tekton. This will be the brand's latest model, developed in collaboration with Renault. With this launch, the brand aims to refresh its design language in line with its evolving identity.

Before the official announcement, the MPV has been seen undergoing testing multiple times. The photographs showed a silhouette similar to the Triber, which has been available in the domestic market for a while. However, the design features on the test vehicle were entirely new, presenting a fresh front fascia. Additionally, it included other new elements such as roof rails and updated alloy wheels. A redesigned rear bumper and tail lamp configuration were also observed.

Focusing on the front fascia, it showcases a new headlamp design, paired with a larger grille than the previous model. Moreover, it features a new grille design with a hexagonal pattern. In line with these changes, the front bumper has been revamped.

Details regarding the interior remain hidden. However, there is a possibility that the MPV will feature entirely new interiors using different materials for the dashboard. Chances are, it may have some similarities with the Tiber. The MPV is also expected to offer a three-row seating layout, allowing configurations of 5, 6, or 7 seats.

The feature set is likely to include a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a wireless charging pad, cooled center storage, and second-row seats that can slide and recline.

The new Nissan MPV will be powered by the same 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 72 hp and 96 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission, similar to the Triber. While Nissan is expected to fine-tune the engine and gearbox for better drivability, the core mechanical configuration will remain unchanged.

Despite the modifications, the Japanese automaker is likely to keep the vehicle's pricing competitive to ensure it remains accessible for family buyers. Additionally, this product is crucial for the brand as it is anticipated to strengthen its market presence alongside the Tekton SUV. It is noteworthy that the current lineup of the brand includes models such as the Nissan and X-Trail.