New Honda Amaze Launched: 3 Features It Gets Over Maruti Suzuki Dzire & Two Features It Misses Out On

The new-gen Honda Amaze is the most affordable car in India to get ADAS tech

The third-generation Honda Amaze is now on sale in India, with prices starting at Rs. 8 lakh, going up to Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing is a little more expensive than that of its biggest rival, the newly launched, new-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire, whose starting price is Rs. 6.79 lakh and the price of the top-end model is Rs. 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). But the Honda Amaze an ace up its sleeve. It is the most affordable car in India to get ADAS. Apart from ADAS, the new Amaze gets few other features over the new Dzire. We tell you all about it.

Also Read: Third-Generation Honda Amaze Launched In India

Features New Amaze Gets Over Maruti Suzuki Dzire

ADAS - Honda Sensing

Yes, the Honda Amaze is the most affordable car in India to come equipped with Honda Sensing, the company's ADAS suite. The features that the new Amaze gets include - collision braking mitigation system, lane-keeping assist, auto high-beam, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and lead car departure notification. The new Amaze also gets Lane Watch Camera or blind-spot monitoring system, which is again a segment first feature. Prices for the ADAS equipped Honda Amaze start at Rs. 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Drive View Recorder

The Drive View Recorder (DVR) is a feature in the Honda Connect app, which records footage of the surrounding events and the same can be viewed and used as evidence in case of an accident. However, this is not standard fitment and needs to purchased separately as an accessory.

Walk-Away Auto Lock

As the name suggests, the Honda Amaze gets a walk-away auto lock feature, which means that the driver has to simply walk away from the car and it will lock itself, without the need of manually locking the car. It is a nifty feature to have, one that the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire misses out on.

Things New Amaze Misses Out Compared To Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Sunroof

A big miss on the new Honda Amaze is the sunroof, which the new Maruti Dzire gets. A sunroof would have definitely upped the desirability quotient on the new Amaze.

CNG Powertrain

The other big miss on the new Amaze is the absence of a CNG powertrain and why we say so is because both, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Aura get CNG variants. CNG makes for a significant percentage of the total sales of the Dzire and the Aura - over 50 per cent and almost 80 per cent respectively.