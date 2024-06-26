New BMW M5 Breaks Cover With Plug-In Hybrid

BMW has revealed the seventh model generation of its high-performance sedan M5 in a M Hybrid avatar. Combining a high-revving V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and an electric motor generates maximum output of 727 horsepower and a peak system torque of 1,000 Nm, accelerating the M5 from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds.

The M Hybrid drive system in the new BMW M5 brings a 4.4-litre, V8 engine with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The M TwinPower Turbo engine develops a maximum output of 585 horsepower and a peak torque of 750 Nm. The maximum output of the electric motor is 197 horsepower. Top speed is limited to 250 kmph, but the limiter can be raised to 305 kmph.

In all-electric operating mode, the new BMW M5 can hit speeds of up to 140 kmph. The high-voltage battery located low in the car's underbody has 18.6 kWh of usable energy, enabling an electric range of 67 – 69 kilometres in the WLTP cycle.

The power generated by the combustion engine and electric motor is channelled to the road via the all-wheel-drive system. The driver can also select 2WD mode. This sends drive exclusively to the rear wheels with the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system switched off.

The chassis design of the new BMW M5 comprises a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle. Also fitted as standard is adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and integral active steering, which steers the rear wheels by up to 1.5 degrees.

Standard specification for the new BMW M5 brings features such as front collision warning and lane departure warning. The optional driving assistant professional adds active cruise control with a stop-and-go function together with tech including the steering and lane control assistant, traffic light detection, automatic speed limit assist and active navigation. The new BMW M5 is equipped as standard with the Parking Assistant including Reversing Assistant.

The progressive sports car cockpit of the new BMW M5 contains a newly designed, flat-bottomed M leather steering wheel with illuminated M buttons, M multifunction seats with a wide range of electric adjustments and the BMW Curved Display which, like the standard BMW Head-Up Display, includes M-specific content.

An upgraded version of BMW iDrive features as standard in the new BMW M5. It is based on BMW Operating System 8.5 and designed squarely for use via touch control and natural speech. The digital tech now also covers the controls for the climate control functions. Temperature selection, airflow intensity, seat heating and – if specified – the steering wheel heating can now be controlled by touch via a menu item in the lower section of the control display or by voice command.

Inside the cabin, M5 gets standard Merino leather trim, the BMW Interaction Bar, four-zone air conditioning, heated front seats, and ambient lighting with M-specific interior lighting. Among the items on the options list are the M Carbon exterior package, an Alcantara headliner, steering wheel heating, active seat ventilation and a trailer tow hitch.