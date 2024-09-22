MG Windsor Variant-Wise Prices With Battery Start At Rs. 13.5 Lakh

Prices of the MG Windsor with battery as a service start at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Windsor CUV has been creating waves since its prices were first announced with battery as a service (BaaS) at Rs. 9.99 lakh. But now, JSW MG Motor has announced variant-wise prices of the Windsor EV with the battery being fitted as standard equipment. There will be three variants on offer - Excite is priced at Rs. 13.5 lakh, Exclusive is priced at Rs. 14.5 lakh and the top-spec Essence variant is priced at Rs. 15.5 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom). Bookings for the Windsor CUV will begin from October 3, 2024.

The Windsor comes with the PMS motor which is IP67 certified. It gets a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack with a claimed range of 332 km. The peak motor output is 136 hp (100 kW) and 200 Nm. There are four driving modes of on offer (eco, Eco+, Normal and Sport). The Windsor EV can be charged in 40 minutes via a DC fast charger.

The CUV features a class-leading wheelbase of 2,700 mm for a spacious cabin. The rear bench comes with a bubble leather finish for comfort and can be reclined up to 135 degrees. Besides, there is an Infinity View Glass sunroof to elevate the cabin feel. For the infotainment unit, a 15.6-inch touchscreen display is used, which is mounted on the dashboard, taking centre stage.

In addition, the company is offering a lifetime battery warranty to the first owner of MG Windsor. Also, it comes bundled with one year of free public charging with the eHUB by MG app. JSW MG Motor India is also introducing its 360-buyback plan for the Windsor that ensures a 60 per cent retention of its value after 3 years/45,000 km.

The Windsor will be available in four colour options: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.