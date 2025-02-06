Mercedes Maybach SL 680 Monogram India Debut Confirmed On March 17

Mercedes Maybach SL 680 Monogram comes with a V8 engine
Mercedes-Benz India had an eventful 2024 with the launch of multiple new models. Now, the brand plans on carrying the same moment in 2025. The year started with the launch of the EQG 580 and the EQS 450. Now, they have planned a debut of a combination of luxury and performance in the form of the Maybach SL 650 Monogram series in the Indian market on March 17, 2025. It is to be noted that the performance-oriented machine made its debut in the international market back in August 2024.
Performance being at the core of the identity of the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram, it is bound to be discussed first. Diving into the details, the SL 680 comes with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This unit is tuned to put out 585 hp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to all-four wheels of the car using a 9-speed automatic transmission. The harmony of all of these parts functioning together is capable of hauling the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds.
Also Read: Rahul Dravid's Hyundai Creta Collides With Rickshaw, Altercation With Driver Goes Viral
The performance is complemented by an aggressive design which gets the Maybach styling. These elements can be seen in the form of thin vertical slat grilles with illumination. Adding to this, the bumper balances out the aggression with chrome elements. To enhance its appeal, the brand has used Obsidian Black paint with a pattern consisting of Maybach logos which continues to the roof. The rest of the body has Garnet Red paint. All of it is complemented by a bespoke multi-spoke design.
Performance being at the core of the identity of the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram, it is bound to be discussed first. Diving into the details, the SL 680 comes with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This unit is tuned to put out 585 hp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to all-four wheels of the car using a 9-speed automatic transmission. The harmony of all of these parts functioning together is capable of hauling the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds.
Also Read: Rahul Dravid's Hyundai Creta Collides With Rickshaw, Altercation With Driver Goes Viral
The performance is complemented by an aggressive design which gets the Maybach styling. These elements can be seen in the form of thin vertical slat grilles with illumination. Adding to this, the bumper balances out the aggression with chrome elements. To enhance its appeal, the brand has used Obsidian Black paint with a pattern consisting of Maybach logos which continues to the roof. The rest of the body has Garnet Red paint. All of it is complemented by a bespoke multi-spoke design.
The cabin of the car has an opulent appeal with white Nappa leather on the seats and dashboard. The car also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel along with a satin silver finish on the AC vents. The brand has also worked on reducing the noise in the cabin.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world