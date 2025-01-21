Mercedes Benz Concept CLA Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, Expected Launch By 2026

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is all about the future of the automotive industry with a special focus on EVs and renewable automotive solutions. Keeping up with the trend Mercedes Benz has unveiled Concept CLA at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Mercedes Benz Concept CLA is based on the company's Vision EQXX concept, an electric drive technology. Concept CLA is an entry level model for Mercedes Benz next-gen concept that is expected to take shape into EV, Sedan and SUV as well.

Mercedes Benz has made major changes for the concept car but its signature design still connects it with the signature CLA architecture. The exterior of the car gets a longer wheelbase, which implies more headroom space provided. Its longer design also gives it a space for longer hood and boot. Concept CLA gets a fully redesigned headlamp setup and fastback roofline, sloping from windshield to the rear end. The illuminated grille sparkles the overall look of the CLA Concept.



Mercedes Benz Concept CLA, as seen at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is expected to get nappa leather upholstery, shaded crystal white and silver. The ambient lighting with shades of blue and violet give the interior a classy feel. More details of the Concept CLA is expected to be out soon. Mercedes has introduced a new safety technology, namely Child Presence Detection, which allows the cameras and breathing sensors to identify the presence of a child and accommodate the car with safety features aligned to it. The car enables honking, AC vents system alert feature if a child is locked or left unattended for long.

The full powertrain details of the Concept CLA is not officially announced but it gets 800V electric architecture that supports fast charging of 250kW DC fast charging. Mercedes is the first manufacturer to achieve this limit in terms of fast charging tech. Also, Mercedes Benz CLA concept derives its power from the 231.7 HP RWD motor, connected with two speed transmission.