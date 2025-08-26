Mercedes-AMG GT XX Goes 'Around The World' In 8 Days, Smashes 25 Records

The Mercedes-AMG GT XX concept was unveiled two months ago, and the German brand has already taken it out in the wild to break records. The electric vehicle has already travelled 5,479 km in 24 hours at the Nardo test track in Italy, creating a world record for an electric car. This is a record for the maximum distance travelled by an EV in one day.

The 24-hour record, independently confirmed by Mercedes, is part of a comprehensive 8-day testing campaign conducted at the 12.5 km Nardo ring. The GT XX also broke records for endurance, completing 48 hours (10,860km) and 120 hours (26,808km), as well as setting new distance records for 2,000 km (8.4 hours), 20,000 km (88.41 hours), and 40,000 km (181.02 hours).

Even with these records, the most notable feat occurred when the electric vehicle covered 40,075 km, equivalent to the Earth's circumference, continuously on the high-speed oval in almost 8 days (181.24 hours).

Mercedes referred to it as 'Around the world in eight days' in tribute to Jules Verne's classic tale Around the World in 80 Days. Two GT XX prototypes and a crew of 17 professional drivers from AMG's GT3 racing program, including Mercedes-AMG F1 driver George Russell, achieved these records.

The drivers opted to rotate every two hours to maintain a steady pace, while engineers determined that traveling at 300 km/h was the optimal speed to balance speed and the length of stops for charging.

It is to be noted that the GT XX is built on the AMG.EA platform and features three axial-flux electric motors that generate approximately 1,323 bhp. In this vehicle, the battery pack is cooled with liquid circulating through cylindrical NCMA batteries, which support peak charging at 850 kW, resulting in approximately 402 km of range gained in just five minutes.