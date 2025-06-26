Meet Jetstream: Rajputana Customs' Stripped Down Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Rajputana Customs has worked on multiple Royal Enfields to create something new. The partnership has borne multiple sweet fruits. However, we still haven't come across something like the Jetstream. Although unrecognisable, the machine with dead straight lines has been created out of a Shotgun 650 that was delivered to the customs house by the OEM. To make things sweeter, it is a one-off, completely hand-built from scratch using only the engine from the stock motorcycle.

Well, to create something new, Rajputana Customs started by stripping down the bike and chopping off the frame. This didn't stop with a few steel tubes and ended up creating a completely new perimeter frame housing the engine in a relatively lower place. Emerging from the swingarm pivot, the central posts combine with the bottom rail that extends along the entire length of the bike, forming the subframe. All of this results in a body with straight lines. More on that later.

To make this design functional, it gets a shock mount attached to the centre section with shock absorbers. progressive rate spring. Meanwhile, the front end gets lowered forks, allowing only 2 inches of travel. This has been done to amplify the lines. With all of this, the bike is still a prototype. To go with all the unique elements, the hand-built spoke wheels are shod in Pirelli race slicks.

Similar to the frame, the bike's design has been crafted after lots of experimentation. The hand-formed aluminum features a flat-top fuel tank integrated into the tubular structure. Each piece of alloy is individually hand-cut. The gentle curves from the top of the tank transition smoothly into the tail section, concluding sharply at the cowl to create a sleek end. The rear of the bike includes a brushed aluminum cowl, providing an exceptionally streamlined appearance, complemented by a small LED headlight.

Meanwhile, the Shotgun 650 engine is finished in black with stainless steel bolts. Other matching elements include clip-on bars, but with stock grips and switches.