MBRDI Expands Sustainability Garage With 2 New Centres of Excellence

Underscoring its commitment to nurturing a sustainability ecosystem, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) today announced the expansion of Sustainability Garage - A Mercedes-Benz Initiative, a unique platform for diverse stakeholder groups to collaborate and champion sustainability goals. Designed to enable research, create interactive spaces for immersive engagement, and promote social innovation projects in climate, environment, and sustainable mobility, the initiative will now include two new Centres of Excellence based out of Hyderabad and New Delhi.

The expansion was announced at Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Dialogue India 2024 in New Delhi, where Renata Jungo Brungger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG for Integrity, Governance & Sustainability, and Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, exchanged views and perspectives with representatives from government, industry, academia, policymakers, think tanks, and NGOs on various sustainability topics.

The first new Centre of Excellence of the Sustainability Garage, the Climate Tech Incubator, aims to support 25 social enterprises focused on sustainable mobility and environmental innovation. MBRDI will provide seed funding, customised support, and deep-tech mentorship to selected enterprises. Complementing this effort, T-Hub, India's leading startup incubator and innovation hub, will engage over 500 students in design thinking and prototyping bootcamp for innovative climate tech solutions contributing towards decarbonisation.

The Centre of Excellence focusing on Charging Infrastructure, set up in partnership with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), will offer a specialised training program on the maintenance of charging infrastructure, certifying 60 young professionals this year to address the growing demand in this sector.

Renata Jungo Brungger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG for Integrity, Governance & Sustainability: "Sustainability means creating permanent value for all stakeholder groups. As a global company and corporate citizen, we want to make a positive contribution to society that goes beyond our core business activities. With the Sustainability Garage, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India underlines the goal of our worldwide corporate citizenship strategy to promoting ecological sustainability and fostering community empowerment. The Indian initiative supports local startups and the next generation of leaders. I am excited to see the innovations emerging from these partnerships."

Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India: "Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India is committed to leading the charge in sustainable mobility. The new Sustainability Garage projects will play a vital role in furthering innovation from India to meet some of the most pressing global challenges. We are confident that India's digital R&D talent pool and pioneering spirit will lead us to some transformative climate-positive solutions for the world."

The first Sustainability Garage Centre of Excellence was launched at Prayoga Institute of Education Research in February 2024. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, it serves as a hub for multidisciplinary research, focusing on developing sustainable materials with diverse applications to benefit society.

Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Dialogue India 2024, hosted at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, brought together thought leaders, innovators, and changemakers to delve into sustainability initiatives and innovations that are driving the future of mobility. With insightful discussions on decarbonisation and circularity trends, traffic safety innovations, and digital trust, the event featured eminent leaders including Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, Amir Bazaz, Associate Dean, Head Climate & Infrastructure, Indian Institute of Human Settlements, Sonal Shah, Executive Director, Centre for Sustainable and Equitable Cities, Srikrishna Murthy, Co-founder and CEO, Sattva Consulting, Alok Lall, Chief Operating Officer - India and South Asia, Microsoft Corporation, Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India, and Ajeya Motaganahalli, VP of Engineering & Managing Director, Pure Storage, among others.

At the Sustainability Dialogues, Mercedes-Benz seeks active dialogue with various stakeholder groups. Since 2008, the company has been bringing together representatives from business, science, politics, environmental and non-governmental organisations, associations, and municipalities to learn and share perspectives on sustainability matters. In joint discussions or working groups, Mercedes-Benz receives important impulses from external experts for its work to continue on the path towards a sustainable future. The Sustainability Dialogues take place regularly in Germany, India, China, and the USA.