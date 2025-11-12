Maserati Grecale Folgore Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore

Maserati India has introduced the Grecale Folgore in the Indian market for Rs 1.89 crore (ex-showroom). This is the first fully electric SUV of the brand and will be sold alongside its ICE counterparts. The list includes the standard variant, which starts at Rs 1.31 crore, Modena at Rs 1.40 crore, and Trofeo at Rs 1.96 crore. With this, the electric powertrain version is slightly less expensive compared to the top-end variant.



The Maserati Grecale Folgore comes with a 105 kWh battery pack with one motor placed on each axle, giving it an all-wheel-drive system. These motors put together produce 550 hp of power and 820 Nm of peak torque. Using this power, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds and achieve a top speed of 220 kmph despite 2,480 kg of kerb weight. With all of this, it has a range of 501 km on a single charge. Charging options include a 22 kW AC and 150 kW DC fast charger.

Although the powertrain is entirely different from the internal combustion engine versions, the interior features many similarities. It retains the trio of displays: a 12.3-inch driver's screen, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen lower down for climate controls. Additionally, the steering wheel is equipped with many of them. Behind the wheel, the SUV gets large paddle shifters and even buttons for volume control.

The extensive list of customization options includes various exterior color kits, rear privacy glass, a panoramic sunroof, a 1,285W Sonus Faber audio system with 21 speakers, a heated leather steering wheel, and both front and rear parking sensors. For the interior upholstery, there are 16 color options available.



In terms of appearance, the SUV gets signature Maserati features, like the low-set concave grille and trident logo found on the D-pillar, specific to the electric version. Unique elements include subtly redesigned bumpers, bronze brake calipers, and the Maserati and Folgore emblems on the fenders and tailgate, along with new alloy wheel designs. The consumers have the option to customise their SUV with options of wheels and a total of 24 exterior color choices for the Folgore.