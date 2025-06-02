Maruti Suzuki Targeting 4 Lakh Exports In FY2026, Amidst May Sales Slowdown

Despite the slowdown in domestic sales, Maruti continues to boast good numbers in export. In fact, the company said that Japan, one of its newer export markets, is already generating good export numbers for Fronx and Jimny and is currently at number 2 for overall exports. Currently, Maruti is present in over 100 countries across the globe and the top-selling export models include Baleno, Dzire and Swift, in addition to the Fronx and Jimny. Maruti is targeting a growth of 20 per cent in overall exports for the current financial year.

Domestic Sales Slowdown

Maruti Suzuki's May 2025 domestic sales saw a drop of 5.6 per cent year and while that number may not be a stark drop, but it reveals quite a few underlying details. In a sales call with journalists, the top management of Maruti Suzuki revealed that the primary reason of the drop in sales was due to the slow uptake in the small cars segment. The sales of the likes of Alto, S-Presso etc. showed a drop to 6,776 units, compared to 9,902 units last year. Compact cars (Baleno, Swift, Dzire, etc.) also declined slightly to 61,502 units, down from 68,206 units. Top 3 selling overall models in May 2025 were the Dzire, Ertiga and Brezza.

But what was also revealed that international border tension impacted the sales of Maruti Suzuki models, particularly the small cars, in the states which border Pakistan such as - Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and so on. These states contribute to almost 9 per cent of total domestic sales. But the company is also confident that a strong monsoon will be beneficial for overall domestic sales in the coming months. With the launch of the e-Vitara on the anvil, Maruti Suzuki also hopes to reclaim its overall SUV leadership, baking on the predicted strong monsoon.

Hybrid Theory

Maruti Suzuki has one of the largest portfolio of hybrid cars in India and believes that in order for hybrids to sell, the government needs to do more in terms of offering concessions and subsidies on the purchase of new hybrid cars. The argument that MSIL makes is hybrid vehicles are less polluting than a pure petrol or diesel vehicle, hence a hybrid car and a pure ICE car cannot be treated the same.

Moreover, the Commission for Air Quality Management is pushing for government vehicle fleet to use hybrid cars along with EVs. While this move plays strongly in favour of Maruti Suzuki, but OEMs like Mahindra and Tata have requested the Centre to focus on pure electric vehicles along with policies and incentives on the same and not on hybrids.