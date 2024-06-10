Maruti Suzuki Swift Dethrones Tata Punch As Best-Selling Car In India

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the 4th-gen rendition of the Swift hatchback in the Indian market. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has always had a strong following on Indian soil for its frugal nature, peppy engine, and sorted dynamics. In the new-gen avatar as well, the Maruti Suzuki Swift manages to tick nearly all boxes right. It is receiving a warm response from the audience, which is also apparent in the sales tally. In the month of April 2024, Tata Punch recorded sales of 19,158 units with a YoY increment of 75 per cent.

The Tata Punch was the top seller in the first month of the current fiscal. However, with the launch of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Tata Punch dropped to the second position in the month of May 2024 with sales of only 18,949 units, registering a YoY increase of 70 per cent.

The 2024 Swift, on the other hand, posted sales of 19,393 units last month, and taking the top spot. Besides, the Swift recorded a YoY hike of 12 per cent for the corresponding month.

The Swift is on sale in a total of 5 variants - LXI, VXO, VXI(O), ZXI, and ZXI+. The hatchback is powered by an all-new Z-series powerplant that puts out a peak power output of 82 PS and 111.7 Nm of max torque. Buyers are offered with two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki is claiming better mid-range torque with the new engine in place. Also, the mileage figures are now bumped up to 25.75 kmpl. In the new-gen form, it continues to rival the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Exter, Tata Tiago, Tata Punch and more. Prices start from Rs. 6.49 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.65 lakh, ex-showroom.