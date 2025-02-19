Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-Seater Spied Testing; Check Details

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in its seven-seat avatar has been spied testing near the Haryana facility of the brand. The fully camouflage test mule spotted recently will open new doors for the brand with a seven-seater configuration, once launched in the market. The outgoing version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a five-seater SUV competing against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and others.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Exterior, Interior Features

The spy shots reveal that the soon-to-be-launched Grand Vitara is longer than the existing model, and is going to measure more than 4,345 mm in length. However, as per the pictures the new Grand Vitara will feature the same wheelbase of 2,600mm.

The exact interior and exterior specs can only be confirmed after the official unveiling. However, we can expect the 2025 Grand Vitara 7-seat to have a larger dashboard and a free-standing infotainment system. The interior color theme is also expected to be updated along with enhanced safety features as compared to the 5-seater model.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-Seat: Engine, Performance

There has been no official announcement about the powertrain options of the new Grand Vitara. However, it is based on the same Global C platform and will feature a 1.5 mild hybrid petrol engine that can churn a peak power and torque output of 103.06 HP and 136.8 Nm. It is also likely to get a 1.5-liter strong hybrid petrol engine which will give it a peak power and torque output of 115.56 HP and 141 Nm, respectively.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price, Rivals

The 7-seater Grand Vitara is expected to launch near the year's end and is expected to be priced at around Rs 15 lakh. The 2025 Grand Vitara will lock horns with- MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar.