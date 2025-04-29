Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-Seater Coming Soon To Rival Hyundai Alcazar

Image for representation
Maruti Suzuki India is planning on adding a new model to the lineup of Nexa cars. The latest addition will likely come in the form of a new seven-seater SUV, anticipated to be the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara seven-seat version. When launched in the country, it will fill the slot between the Grand Vitara and the Invicto. Preparing the vehicle for launch, the automaker has consistently been the SUV on Indian soil.
Based on the spy shots leaked earlier, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara seven-seat will follow the brand's design language. Being an iteration with extra seats, the SUV will be comparatively longer with looks that are shared with the current Grand Vitara. Along with this, the car will get an all-new front fascia with a new design for the rear end. However, the silhouette is likely to be the same, but with a new design for the alloy wheels.
In contrast to the Grand Vitara 5-seater's split headlight style featuring DRLs positioned on top and headlights below, the new 7-seater variant will feature traditional headlights with built-in LED DRLs. The 7-seater version also includes fog lamps, and we anticipate that they will have a cornering function.
Apart from this, the SUV is likely to get an extended feature list. It might also get a suite of Level-2 ADAS features, making it among the first vehicles to have the safety system. This is because the lower grill houses front parking sensors.
In terms of powertrain, the seven-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will likely be the same as the five-seater currently on sale. This means it will have a 1.5-litre NA petrol with FWD and AWD, with transmission options including a five-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter. There will also be an option of a 1.5-litre hybrid engine working with a CVT. Once launched, the vehicle will compete against rivals like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700 in the country.
