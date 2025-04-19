Maruti Suzuki Eeco Van's Bull Run Continued In FY2025

Think of vans, and the first name that pops up is nothing but the Maruti Suzuki Eeco. The iconic silhouette is a common sight on the Indian roads. In fact, it enjoys strong affection from buyers even in 2025. The workhorse was the best-selling van in the country for FY2025. The data shared by SIAM reveals that it in March 2025 alone, the Eeco registered sales of 11,755 units, maintaining strong momentum compared to 11,943 units sold in the same month last year. This consistent monthly performance highlights the van's steady demand despite an increasingly competitive market.

On the fiscal front, the Eeco achieved total sales of 1,45,163 units in FY2025, slightly up from 1,44,542 units in FY2024. This marginal growth reinforces its dependability and strong brand value. The Eeco is a no-nonsense choice, particularly among small business owners, fleet operators, and large families from rural parts of the country, as it comes out as an affordable and spacious solution.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a proven 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder engine. The motor is capable of putting out a peak power output of 80.7 Hp and 104.4 Nm of max torque. The Eeco comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox, however, it offers the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Offering unmatched versatility, low maintenance costs, and a proven engine, the Eeco continues to be a dependable choice in Maruti Suzuki's lineup. As India's need for practical mobility solutions grows, the Eeco stands tall, remaining one of the most reliable and value-driven offerings in the country.