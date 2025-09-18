Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Cars Get Price Cut Of Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh: Full Model-Wise List Here

Maruti Suzuki has announced the new prices of its car lineup in India under the new GST structure. Check out the updated price now.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has announced the new prices of its popular car lineup for the Indian market under the revised GST structure. The Finance Ministry announced the new GST structure at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025, headed by Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. During the meeting, the Ministry announced great relaxation for small-segment cars. Over GST, Maruti Suzuki is also offering additional discounts. The brand's move is aimed at making its car lineup more affordable and increasing its market share. These prices will come into effect from September 22 and will be applicable till December this year.

Maruti Suzuki Price Reductions and Starting Prices
ModelReduction in Ex-Showroom Price (Rs)Starting Price (Rs)
S-PressoUp to 1,29,6003,49,900
Alto K10Up to 1,07,6003,69,900
CelerioUp to 94,1004,69,900
Wagon-RUp to 79,6004,98,900
IgnisUp to 71,3005,35,100
SwiftUp to 84,6005,78,900
BalenoUp to 86,1005,98,900
DzireUp to 87,7006,25,600
FronxUp to 1,12,6006,84,900
BrezzaUp to 1,12,7008,25,900
Grand VitaraUp to 1,07,00010,76,500
JimnyUp to 51,90012,31,500
ErtigaUp to 46,4008,80,000
XL6Up to 52,00011,52,300
InvictoUp to 61,70024,97,400
EecoUp to 68,0005,18,100

