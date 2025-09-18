Maruti Suzuki Cars Get Price Cut Of Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh: Full Model-Wise List Here

Maruti Suzuki has announced the new prices of its popular car lineup for the Indian market under the revised GST structure. The Finance Ministry announced the new GST structure at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025, headed by Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. During the meeting, the Ministry announced great relaxation for small-segment cars. Over GST, Maruti Suzuki is also offering additional discounts. The brand's move is aimed at making its car lineup more affordable and increasing its market share. These prices will come into effect from September 22 and will be applicable till December this year.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Hybrid, Manual Trims Miss Out On ADAS Features