Maruti Suzuki Addresses Jimny's Steering Wobble: Details Here

Maruti Suzuki Jimny owners reported an issue of a wobbling steering wheel which crept in when brakes were applied at a speed between 80 kmph to 60 kmph. However, the issue was prevalent only in a few units of the vehicle. To eliminate the problem of the off-road capable SUV, the Indian automaker has silently initiated a service campaign for the owners.

Some of the reports online claim that the issue has been observed in the units that have recorded 10,000 km on the odometer. To fix the issue, the Service Bulletin of the automaker is in place. Under this campaign, the automaker will replace the kingpin sets on both sides of the front axle without any cost to the customer depending on the unit.



The issue with the steering wheel will be covered under warranty. However, to avail of the service and fix the problem the owners of the vehicle are required to show a video of the steering vibration as evidence at the service centre.

Additionally, the brand will also replace the disc brakes on a case-to-case basis depending on need. This is because the problematic kingpin puts additional load on the brakes which might result in premature wear of the brake rotors which can increase the vibration in the system under heavy braking.

Presently, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is sold in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine tuned to produce 103 hp of power and 134 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with either an MT or AT. The ladder-frame SUV gets the brand's All Grip Pro 4x4 system to support its off-roading capabilities.