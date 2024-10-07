Mark Zuckerberg Commissions A Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan For His Wife

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO, Meta, gets a customised Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT for his wife

If only wishes were horses! We all know who Mark Zuckerberg is! Along with being the founder and CEO of Meta, he's also the second-richest person on the planet currently, and has a taste for performance cars. Well, he recently commissioned a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan for his wife Priscilla Chan, and the custom shop that did the job was none other than West Coast Customs, based out of Burbank, California. The Cayenne Turbo GT 'minivan' gets a stretched wheelbase and electric sliding doors, something you would see on a minivan. Inside, the rear section of the Cayenne Turbo now gets captain seats.

There is no information on whether the car gets any modifications to the engine but again, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT gets a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that makes 659 hp along with 850 Nm. It does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph.

In addition to getting a Porsche for his wife, Mark Zuckerberg also got himself a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring with a manual gearbox to make the perfect 'his and hers's' car combination. The standard Porsche 911 GT3 with no tricked out bits, gets a flat-six engine making 510 hp along with 470 Nm of peak torque. The 911 GT3 can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.9 seconds (manual gearbox) and has a top speed of 318 kmph. Now that's one 'fast and furious' power couple! We mean if getting matching Porsches aren't billionaire couple goals, then what are?

Lead Photo Courtesy: Mark Zuckerberg Instagram