Mahindra XUV700 5-Seater Trims Delisted From Website: What's Cooking?

In a move that reflects changing consumer preferences, Mahindra & Mahindra has phased out the 5-seater variants of its popular SUV, the XUV700. Although this decision has not been officially announced, it is evident from the company's website, where models such as the entry-level MX (5-seater) and the mid-range AX3 are no longer listed.

The 5-seater versions of the XUV700 were introduced to be a more affordable option, but they have not been popular with buyers. Instead, customers prefer the larger 6- and 7-seater models, especially the AX7 and AX7L trims as these models come equipped with a range of impressive features, including 18-inch alloy wheels and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). It also has a tyre pressure monitoring system, leatherette upholstery, powered driver's seats with a memory function, and auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs).



Also Read: MG Windsor Pro (Curvv EV Rival) to Get Larger 52.9 kWh Battery Pack

Additional amenities that enhance its appeal include dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, adaptive cruise control, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and an all-wheel-drive automatic diesel setup.

As a result, Mahindra has discontinued the 5-seater trims and made some significant updates to the lineup. They have launched the 'Ebony Edition' of the XUV700, available only in AX7 and AX7L variants, which features a sleek black design and extra premium features. Additionally, the company has reduced prices on some AX7 and AX7L variants by up to Rs 75,000 to be more competitive in the SUV market.

Despite this shift, the XUV700 is still a strong choice in the mid-size SUV market. It is well-built, safe, and offers powerful engine options including a 2.0-litre mStallion Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi) generating 197.3 HP and 380 Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre mHawk Turbo Diesel with CRDe is available in two versions generating 152.8 HP with 360 Nm for 2WD and 182.3 HP with 420 Nm and 450 Nm for AWD mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.