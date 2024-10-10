Mahindra XUV 3XO Prices Hiked As Introductory Prices End; Check New Prices

Mahindra has hiked prices of its most affordable offering in India, the XUV 3XO. The XUV 3XO is now dearer by up to Rs 30,000 depending on the variant chosen. Earlier, the XUV 3XO was launched with prices ranging between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, it ranges between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh. The XUV 3XO is available in a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre T-GDI and a 1.5-litre diesel variant.

The Rs 30,000 hike will be on the MX1, MX2, AX5 (MT & AT) variants with 1.2-litre turbo petrol. Those buying the MX2 Pro (MT & AT) and MX3 (MT & AT) with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol will have to spare an extra Rs 25,000. The newly-introduced 1.2-litre T-GDI powered variants like the AX5L (MT & AT) will be Rs 25,000 expensive. The diesel variants witness the least hike of Rs 10,000. These include the MX2 Pro, MX3 (AT & MT), and AX5 (MT and AMT) variants. The prices of the other variants remain the same.

The engine options on the XUV 3XO include a 110 hp 1.2-litre turbo petrol, 131 hp 1.2-litre turbo GDi and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. The gearbox options include a 6-speed manual as standard with the option of a 6-speed AMT. However, the more powerful T-GDI gets a 6-speed torque converter as an automatic.

The XUV 3XO rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite.