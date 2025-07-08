Advertisement

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Launched At Rs 8.94 Lakh

Mahindra has now launched the XUV 3XO REVX Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The C-Segment SUV now gets a few design changes and feature enhancements. The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX has three variants- REVX M, REVX M(O), and REVX A. The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M sits between MX1 and MX3, while the REVX A sits between AX5 and AX5 Pro.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX: Engine And Powertrain

The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX editions are available with petrol engine options, including the 1.2L mStallion TCMPFi engine delivering a power of 110 hp and torque of 200 Nm, and the 1.2L mStallion TGDi engine churning out 131 hp and 230 Nm.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX: Exterior Updates

The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX gets a bunch of changes on the exterior. It gets dual-tone colors as standard. It also gets other distinguishing elements like REVX badging, dual-tone roof, body colored/gunmetal grille, and R16 black-colored wheel covers.

All three variants of the REVX series are available in five eye-catching colors Grey, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Everest White, and Stealth Black.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX: Interior And Features

On the inside, the Mahindra XUV 3Xo REVX gets a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering audio control, driver seat height adjust feature, and more. Also, the interior of the REVX edition is distinguished by dual-tone black leatherette seats available as standard.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX interior

It gets a 4-speaker audio setup for an immersive cabin experience. Safety is prioritized with 35 standard features, including six airbags, ESC with Hill Hold Control (HHC), and All 4 Disc Brakes.

Also, the REVX A  integrates Adrenox Connect, featuring built-in Alexa, online navigation, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring seamless connectivity and convenience for the modern driver

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX: Price

The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M is available at Rs 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the REVX M (O) costs Rs 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom), and the XUV 3XO REVX A is priced at Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

