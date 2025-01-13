Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted Without Camouflage In Spy Shots

Mahindra & Mahindra is rapidly expanding its line of electric vehicles in the Indian market. The latest in the line is going to be the XUV 3XO EV. Presently in its testing phase, the electric vehicle has been spotted without camouflage revealing fresh details. Before we dive into the details, it is worth noting that the ICE version of the EV made its debut last year and has been significantly contributing to the sales numbers of the brand in the Indian market.

In terms of design, the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is heavily inspired by its counterpart. It comes with the same design elements. The brand has covered parts of the front fascia and the rear end with camouflage, probably to hide the differentiating details. These might be seen in the form of a new grille and a revised design consisting of an air dam.



Similarly, there are changes in the rear design of the vehicle. This can be seen in the form of a new rear design with gold inserts on either side. It also gets a new set of alloy wheels with aero inserts. It is to be noted that the charging port used on the new electric SUV is placed at the front which is very similar to the setup used on the Mahindra XUV300 EV.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will come loaded with features. The test mule spotted in the wild seems to be the top-spec trim of the vehicle. This one comes with features like projector headlamps, a camera and radar-based ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and more.

The powertrain details of the upcoming electric SUV are not known yet. However, it is expected to carry forward the 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery used by the XUV400. These might offer a range of 375 km and 456 km, respectively. All of this will make the SUV a suitable rival for the outgoing Tata Nexon.ev.