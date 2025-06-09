Mahindra XEV 9e New Trims Coming Soon: Full Details

Mahindra's flagship EVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, have garnered a positive reception in India. The fully electric SUVs also registered several milestones, like receiving 10,000 deliveries in 70 days and more. According to reports, Mahindra is planning to introduce new variants for the XEV 9e, the homologation documents for which have been leaked.

Currently, the Mahindra XEV 9e has Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three battery trims available in the Indian market. However, the recently leaked homologation documents suggest that Mahindra is trying to diversify the XEV 9e offering by introducing more battery pack combinations for the all-electric SUV.

Mahindra XEV 9e

According to the documents, the Mahindra XEV 9e will get three new battery combinations, that is, XEV 9e Pack Three B59 and XEV 9e Pack Three Select B79, the B59 being the base trim. Currently, the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three gets B79, and the Pack Three Select gets B59 options. This soon-to-be-launched update has added a smaller battery option for the Pack Three trim and a larger battery option for the Pack Three Select trim.

While Mahindra has not yet made any official declaration about the update, this new battery pack combination is expected to be rolled out by the festival season. The Mahindra XEV 9e features a 79 kWh battery pack, which has an ARAI-certified range of 659 km. It is capable of achieving a real-world range exceeding 500 km. There is also an option for a 59 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 542 km. Also, the prices of the Mahindra XEV 9e start from Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).