Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Spied Testing: 5 Key Observations

The test mule gets a design different compared to concept version [Source- Instagram(Vashusingh123)]
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup has been a significant point of attention since it was first unveiled in 2023. Once again peaking the interests of enthusiasts, the vehicle has been spotted testing on Indian roads in both single-cab and twin-cab versions. It is to be noted that this is the first time the single-cab version of the vehicle has been spotted. Captured on camera in Manali, the automaker seems to be testing the capabilities of the vehicle on tough terrains. To ensure that the design details of the vehicle remain a secret, the brand has covered the body with camouflage. However, it gives a few glimpses of what we can expect to see in the production version. Here we take a look at a few of these highlights.
DesignThe camouflage-clad test mule reveals an outline very similar to the Scorpio N on sale. However, it comes with multiple differences compared to the SUV and the concept version of the vehicle showcased earlier in Cape Town. Specifically, it seems to be losing its sporty appeal. Additionally, the bonnet seems to be rather flat contributing to giving it the design of a vehicle designed for practical needs.
Similarities With Scorpio GetawayThe brand seems to have used tail lamps very similar to the ones that were present on the Scorpio Getaway. These are halogen lights replacing the LED units. Moving ahead, the changes in the design of the tailgate seem to be further neutralizing its sporty stance.
RollbarThe rollbar present at the rear end of the vehicle now seems to have been replaced as well. The unit used in the concept version had a height aligned with the roof of the cabin. However, the test mule comes with a taller rollbar when compared to the concept version.
Alloy WheelsThe single-cab version of the pickup truck has been equipped with diamond-cut alloy wheels. This design is very different compared to the wheels on the concept version.
CabinThe layout of the unit seems to be very similar to the one used in the Mahindra Scorpio N. It seems to have a premium feel which might be aimed at offering comfort and convenience. This might also mean that it will come equipped with features that the brand offers on its SUVs.
