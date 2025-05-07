Auto-Rickshaw, Cabs To Attract Fines For Cancelling Rides In Maharashtra

Image for representation
The Maharashtra government has introduced the Aggregator Cabs Policy 2025 to regulate app-based ride services. One important rule in this policy is that auto-rickshaw and cab drivers will face fines if they cancel rides without a good reason. This aims to solve ongoing complaints from commuters about ride cancellations and safety. The fines can be as high as five times the normal amount for cancellations of rides going to hospitals, airports, or railway stations. Currently, Maharashtra has 14 cab services, including Ola, Uber, Meru, InDrive, and BlaBla.
According to the new policy, aggregators must keep their profits between 5% and 8%, down from a maximum of 28%. Drivers are guaranteed to get at least 80% of the fare for each ride. The policy also ensures that drivers and their families have access to training, medical insurance, and other benefits.
The policy limits surge pricing to 1.5 times the regular fare and allows discounts of up to 25% during off-peak hours. Companies must also have the right licenses and follow safety rules, such as GPS tracking, emergency contact options, and background checks for drivers. These steps are designed to improve safety for both travellers and drivers, especially for female commuters.
The Aggregator Cabs Policy 2025 aims to make app-based transportation services in Maharashtra more reliable and safer. By making drivers responsible for cancellations and introducing strict safety rules, the policy intends to build commuter trust and improve overall satisfaction.
About the Cancellation PolicyThe new policy states that drivers who cancel a ride or refuse short-distance trips will be fined Rs 100 or 10% of the fare, whichever is less. This fine will go directly to the passenger's account. If a commuter cancels a ride, they will pay Rs 50 or 50% of the fare, whichever is lower, to the driver.
