Lotus Emira, Emeya India Debut On January 16 - Specs, Features, Performance

Lotus Cars is set to open its new showroom in New Delhi, along with this the brand will showcase the Emira and the Emeya in the Indian market on January 16, 2025. The electric hypercar and the mid-engine sports car will join the Eletre electric SUV in the British luxury manufacturer's lineup in the country. When launched in India, both models will be sold as a fully-imported CBU. It is to be noted that with the introduction of these models, the Indian lineup of the brand will be very similar to the range in the global market.

Lotus Emira

Starting with the mid-engine sports car, the Emira is the last of the combustion engine cars in the brand's lineup. Following the brand's philosophy of 'Carved by Air' it carries forward the legacy of models like Elise, Exige, and Evora. Featuring a special performance-oriented design, the looks of the car are complemented by 13 paint scheme options. Supporting the design is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine sourced from AMG.

The turbocharged in-line four-cylinder unit is capable of delivering 365 hp of power and 430 Nm of peak torque. This power unit is used to launch the car from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds. Furthermore, the top speed is limited to 275 kmph. If this is not enough, the brand also has the option of a turbocharged V6 engine sourced from Toyota. This unit is tuned to put out 405 hp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque. With the V6, the car can be launched from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds and the top speed is limited to 290 kmph.

Lotus Emeya

Representing the luxury car maker in the electric vehicle category is the Hyper-T, Emeya. The electric vehicle uses permanent synchronous motors, one placed on each axle. Using a 102 kWh battery pack, the electric car is offered in three variants in the international market: Emeya, Emeya S, and Emeya R.

The Emeya and Emeya S have a power output of 603 hp with a WLTP range of up to 610 km. They are capable of achieving a top speed of up to 250 kmph and accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.15 seconds. Meanwhile, the Emeya R bends more towards performance offering a WLTP range of up to 485 km with a power output of 905 hp. This power can be used to launch the car from 0-100 kmph in 2.78 seconds while the top speed is capped at 256 kmph.