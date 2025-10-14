Kia Sonet, Seltos, And Syros To Get 7-Year Extended Warranty

Kia India has announced a major upgrade to its after-sales services with a 7-year extended warranty. The 7-year extended warranty program has been restricted to selected models like- Kia Sonet, Seltos, and the Syros. Kia India has announced an expansion of its extended warranty program, extending coverage from 5 years to up to 7 years for both new and existing customers.

Existing Kia Customers who own a Sonet, Seltos, or the Syros can avail the 7-year extended warranty program by paying Rs 32,170 (excluding taxes). Meanwhile, new customers planning to purchase any of these cars can opt for a full 7-year extended warranty at Rs 47,249 (excluding taxes).

Expressing his thoughts about the initiative, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "Kia India is deeply committed to enhancing customer benefits and ensuring complete peace of mind. By extending our warranty coverage upto 7 years for both new and existing customers, we reaffirm our confidence in the durability and quality of our vehicles while providing continued support through our authorized service network. This initiative is part of our ongoing promise to deliver exceptional ownership experience and long-term value to every Kia customer."

The 7-year Extended Warranty can be availed at any authorized Kia dealership across the country. The extended warranty initiative not only lowers long-term maintenance costs for customers but also boosts the resale value of their vehicles by providing ongoing service support directly from the manufacturer.