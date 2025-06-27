Kia Carens Clavis EV To Make India Debut On 15 July

Kia India launched the Carens Clavis in the Indian market in May 2025. To follow the model, the brand is going to launch an electric powertrain version carrying the same name, i.e., Carens Clavis EV. The EV has been undergoing tests in the country for some time and has been spotted on multiple occasions. However, most of the time, it was covered in camouflage, hiding details of the design. But it is expected to share most of the similarities with its ICE counterpart.

In terms of powertrain, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to borrow its underpinnings from the Creta Electric. If that remains the case, the seven-seater electric vehicle will have a 42 kWh battery pack with the option of a bigger 51.4 kWh pack. These offer a certified range of 390 km and 473 km on a single charge, respectively. It is worth mentioning that these iterations come equipped with a front-axle-mounted electric motor with a power output rated at 133 hp and 168 hp.

The final certified range offered by the aforementioned battery packs might change for the Kia Carens Clavis EV because of its larger size. But it is expected to get similar AC and DC fast charging options. Using an 11 kW AC fast charger, it takes 4 hours to charge the 42 kWh variant from 10 percent to 100 percent, while the 51.4 kWh variant requires 4 hours and 50 minutes. With a 50 kW DC fast charger, both variants can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 58 minutes.

The safety package for the Kia Carens Clavis EV will consist of six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC), vehicle stability management (VSM), downhill brake control (DBC), brake assist system (BAS), and all-wheel disc brakes. Additionally, the Clavis EV will feature an extensive ADAS Level 2 package that encompasses approximately 20 autonomous capabilities.