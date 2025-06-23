Kia Carens Clavis EV Likely To Launch On 15 July: Details

Kia recently launched the Carens Clavis in India and is now gearing up for the launch of its electrified version. According to Acko Drive, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is likely to be launched on 15 July 2025. Though there has been no official confirmation from the brand yet. While we await the official launch date of the Kia Carens Clavis EV, here are the details you can expect from Kia's upcoming electric MPV.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Powertrain Expected

The Kia Carens Clavis is likely to borrow the battery from the Hyundai Creta EV, i.e., a 42 kWh battery and a 51.4 kWh battery pack, available as options. These battery pack options are expected to deliver a range of 390 km and 473 km, respectively.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Exterior Expected

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is likely to retain most of the exterior elements and design cues from its ICE sibling. It is expected to get three-pod LED headlamps enclosed in a triangular housing, angular LED DRLs, a closed-off grille in the front, and more. Also, Kia is expected to equip the Carens Clavis EV with newly designed aero-specific alloy wheels.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Interior Expected

Like the exterior, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is likely to retain the interior design and features from the ICE iteration as well. The electrified MPV is expected to get a 22.62-inch dual-screen setup, which is the same setup used in the Seltos, consisting of a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and more.

Kia Carens Clavis EV interior expected

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Price Expected And Rivals

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to be priced around Rs 16 lakh - Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the Kia Carens Clavis EV will rival the likes of the Tata Harrier EV and the Hyundai Creta EV.