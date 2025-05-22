Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Launched In India At Rs 3.8 Lakh: Rivals KTM 390 Adventure

Kawasaki India has launched the Versys-X 300 in the Indian market to cater to consumers looking for beginner adventure tourer bikes. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes against rivals like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure. It is to be noted that this is not the first time Versys-X 300 has become a part of the brand's India lineup. It was launched in the country a few years ago. However, it was later eliminated from the lineup.

In its 2025 avatar, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 carries the same persona as its bigger siblings. It comes with a unique design for the headlamp complemented by the presence of a huge widescreen. The fairing on the side gives it the same appearance as the bigger bikes of the line. It also gets a single-piece seat and a rather chunky upswept exhaust. All of this is complemented by two paint scheme options: Candy Lime Green Type 3 with Metallic Flat Sparkle Black and Metallic Ocean Blue with Pearl Robotic White.

Sold as a CBU in India, the bike is based on a backbone, high-tensile steel frame. It comes suspended on a telescopic front fork offering 130 mm travel and a monoshock offering 148 mm travel. Braking duties are handled by dual-piston calipers biting on a 290 mm single-disc brake at the front, 220 mm single-disc with dual-piston caliper at the rear. These are mounted on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels.

At its core, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 has an OBD-2B compliant 296 parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. This is the same unit that the brand uses for the Ninja 300 and is tuned to produce 40 hp of power and 25.7 Nm of peak torque. This works in conjunction with a six-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Regarding its features, the Versys-X 300 keeps it simple with a digi-analogue instrument panel that includes a gear position indicator and dual-channel ABS.