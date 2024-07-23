Kawasaki Conducts First Public Test of Hydrogen-Powered Motorcycle

When considering sustainability, electric vehicles often come to mind first. However, Kawasaki has been pioneering hydrogen power and recently conducted its first public test of a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle at the Suzuka Circuit. Kawasaki plans to introduce a commercially viable hydrogen-powered motorcycle by 2030.

The hydrogen system is integrated into the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX motorcycle, utilizing Kawasaki's supercharged inline-four engine with a displacement of 998 cc. The engine has been modified to accommodate direct hydrogen fuel injection. Chassis enhancements include new mounts for the hydrogen fuel cylinder and a dedicated hydrogen fuel management system.

The motorcycle appears robust due to its side-mounted hydrogen tanks, which are refueled via valves. Kawasaki asserts that the engine performance is akin to traditional gasoline-powered counterparts, providing riders with a familiar experience while emitting only water vapor.

According to Kawasaki, hydrogen burns more efficiently across a broader temperature range compared to petrol, resulting in improved responsiveness. Though specific figures for the H2 hydrogen variant are not disclosed, the standard model boasts 210 hp and 137 Nm of peak torque.

This initiative aligns with Kawasaki's long-term goals for carbon neutrality, positioning hydrogen-powered ICE motorcycles as a sustainable transportation solution. Kawasaki is a member of the Hydrogen Small Mobility & Engine Technology (HySE) consortium, alongside Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha.