Kawasaki Announces Discounts Up To Rs 45,000 On Ninja 500, Z900 And More

Kawasaki has now announced discounts on its popular motorcycle lineup in the country. Prospective customers can avail discounts worth Rs 45,000 on the Ninja 500, Z900, Eliminator, and more. The information is provided by our dealership source and may differ from city to city and dealership, depending on availability.

Kawasaki Ninja 500: June'25 Discount

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 gets a discount of up to Rs 45,000 in June 2025. It has a 451cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine that churns out 45.4 hp and 43.6 Nm of torque. It is available at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki Z900: June'25 Discount

Kawasaki is currently offering a discount of up to Rs 40,000 on the Z900. It has a starting price tag of Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The supernaked motorcycle is powered by a 948cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that produces 125 hp and 98.6 Nm of torque.

Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Ninja 650: June'25 Discount

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine that gives out 68 hp and 64 Nm of torque. It is available at a starting price of Rs 7.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki is currently offering discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on the Ninja 650 in June 2025.

Kawasaki Versys 650: June'25 Discount

The Kawasaki Versys 650 gets offers of up to Rs 20,000 in June'25. It gets a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine that delivers 68 hp and 61 Nm. It has a starting price of Rs 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki Eliminator: June'25 Discount

The Kawasaki Eliminator is powered by a 451cc, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of pushing out 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki is currently offering a discount worth up to Rs 20,000 on the Eliminator in June 2025.