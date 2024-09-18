Isuzu D-Max Commercial Vehicle Range Gets A New Cab-Chassis Variant; Priced At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

Bookings for the D-Max cab chassis variant have begun and deliveries will begin before the month ends

Isuzu Motors has launched a new cab-chassis variant for its D-Max commercial vehicle pickup truck range. The new D-Max 1.7 single cab chassis variant gets an introductory price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) and will be applicable for those with businesses of FMCG, perishables, food & catering, last-mile delivery and so on. Customers will have the flexibility to construct their own load-bodies suited to their business requirements. Bookings for the new D-Max CV variant have begun and deliveries will start before the month ends.

The vehicle is built on a heavy-duty iGRIP chassis along with using high tensile steel for the body panels. The CV gets a 2.5-litre 4JA1 diesel engine with a variable geometry turbocharger that makes 78 hp at 3,800 rpm along with peak torque of 176 Nm between 1,500-2,400 rpm. The front and rear suspension get independent coil springs and rigid leaf springs respectively, provide better stability on the vehicle.

Isuzu claims best-in-class occupant safety with the vehicle getting front and rear crumple zones, cross car front beam, door side intrusion, collapsible steering column and underbody steel protection for the drivetrain. Additionally, the D-MAX range has brake override system which cuts power to the engine in case of panic braking.

The exterior design stays similar to the other models in the line-up and the interior gets fabric upholstery, height adjustable seat belts and a multi-information display (MID) on the instrument console.