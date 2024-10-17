Isuzu D-Max Ambulance Launched In India, Complies With AIS-125 Specifications

Isuzu Motors India has launched the Isuzu D-Max Ambulance, built to AIS-125 Type-C ambulance specifications at Rs 26 lakh, ex-showroom. The ambulance version of the proven D-Max is designed keeping in mind the Indian healthcare conditions and service providers in the industry. It indeed comes equipped with 14 best-in-class features to facilitate some freshness in the 'Basic Life Support Ambulance' segment. Also, powering it is one of the most reliable oil burners in existence - RZ4E 1.9L engine.

The diesel engine uses a variable-geometry turbo with an intercooler to deliver a peak power output of 163 Hp and a peak torque of 360 Nm. It also comes equipped with features like traction control, stability control, hill descent control, emergency brake assist, ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags, collapsible steering column and more.

The D-Max Ambulance vehicle is built on the robust Isuzu iGRIP platform riding on the Hi-Ride suspension with double wishbones on the front end. It is similar to the SUVs that the brand sells. The other features of a shorter wheel-base, are improved ground clearance and a smaller turning circle radius making the Isuzu D-Max Ambulance highly manoeuvrable in tight urban, semi-urban and rural areas for operational reach.

Attention has been given to the Patient transport compartment while designing it to comply with all the AIS-125 Type C Ambulance specifications. It is fully equipped with the mandatory warning lights, flashers, sirens, side lights and PA system along with the high visibility stickers on the vehicle body. Care has been taken in making it durable and interiors hygienic, and rust-free with PUF-insulated GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) body panels.

The rear body is spacious and has fixed glass windows on the doors and sliding ones on the sides. The wide rear doors can be fully opened for easy egress and ingress of medical response team members via the step and also while handing the stretcher-cum-trolley with the built-in ramp. The interior is finished in white and well-lit with rightly placed ambience LED lights. The well-designed layout provides for comfortable seating of the medical response members and attenders. It allows emergency responders to administer medical care swiftly and efficiently.

Thoughtfully placed storage units have been placed within easy reach. It comes with a sliding window with the driver cabin with a black privacy curtain. The patient compartment has an external storage provision for oxygen cylinders. Hoses, oxygen manifold source and delivery system with oxygen humidifier, etc., as per AIS-125 specs., have been thoughtfully provided inside the patient compartment.