India-Bound Skoda Enyaq Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut

Skoda, the Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group, is building up anticipation for the debut of the Enyaq facelift. Earlier, the brand revealed the design sketches of the electric vehicle giving a preview of the EV. Now, the brand has released another teaser image of the EV giving a look at the front fascia of the vehicle while hiding all other details. It is to be noted that the latest image hints at the 'Modern Solid' design language which the brand used for the Elroq EV.

Diving into the details, the Skoda Enyaq facelift differentiates itself from its predecessor with a split headlamp setup. The previous version of the vehicle had a single-piece headlamp which was in sync with the earlier design language of the brand. It also gets, what the brand calls a 'Tech Deck' panel which consists of four segmented LED DRLs on either side. These seem to be connected by an illuminated grille which gets contrasting panels. Meanwhile, the LED matrix headlamps are housed in the bumper.



Meanwhile, the rear end of the car is expected to be very similar to the previous generation, based on the design sketches revealed by the brand earlier. It will get new trim inserts for the rear bumper and side skirts. It might also get dark chrome accents. Along with this, the electric vehicles use the lettermark logo instead of the traditional logo.

The electric car has been spied testing multiple times in its top-spec 80x variant. It comes with a 77 kWh battery pack which is claimed to offer a WLTP range of 513 km. This power from the battery is transferred to a dual-motor setup with one motor placed on each axle producing a total of 265 hp. This EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds.

The Skoda Enyaq electric SUV has been on the cars for quite some time now and the car is expected to be showcased at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January.