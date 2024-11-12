Hyundai's Net Profit Dips 15.5 Per Cent In Q2 FY25; Creta EV Launch Soon

Hyundai is all set to launch the Creta EV in the coming months, possibly by Q4 FY25

Hyundai Motor India (HMI) announced the Q2 FY25 results today where the Q2 net profit saw a dip of 15.5 per cent. The company sold a total of 3,83,994 units of passenger vehicles during this period. This includes 2,99,094 units in the domestic market with a strong contribution from SUV segment. The export volume stood at 84,900 units. Hyundai registered revenue from operations of Rs. 3,46,046.18 million, a decrease of 1.92 per cent against Rs. 3,52,832.02 million in the same period last year.

But the highlight from the presentation was the fact that the company is getting ready to launch the highly anticipated Hyundai Creta EV in the next few months, possibly by the last quarter of FY25.

HMI sold a total of 1,91,939 units of passenger vehicles during this quarter. This includes 1,49,639 units in the domestic market with a strong contribution from SUV segment. The export volume stood at 42,300 units. During this quarter, Hyundai registered revenue of Rs. 1,72,603.84 million, which is a decrease of 7.50 per cent as against Rs. 1,86,596.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) for Q2 of 2024-25 stood at Rs. 18,498.46 million compared to Rs. 22,320.36 million of Q2 FY2023-24. The Net Profit (PAT) for the quarter was registered at Rs. 13,754.69 million compared to Rs. 16,284.64 million of Q2 FY2023-24. Hyundai Motor India said that the decline in PBT & PAT were mainly due to weak market sentiment and geo-political factors like the Red Sea Crisis.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) for H1 of 2024-25 stood at Rs. 38,532.29 million compared to Rs. 40,205.15 million of H1 FY2023-24. The Net Profit (PAT) for the period stands at Rs. 28,651.21 million compared to Rs. 29,576.50 million of H1 FY2023-24. Despite reduction in volumes, the company was able to maintain PAT of 8.2 per cent during H1 of FY 2024-25.

Highlights of Q2 FY25