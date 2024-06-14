Hyundai to Initiate India IPO with Draft Filing Today

Hyundai Motor Co. will file the draft papers for listing in India with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday, according to people in the know.

The South Korean automaker is offering 142 million shares, or 17.5% of company, in its India IPO, the people quoted above said. Citi, HSBC, Kotak and Morgan Stanley have been roped is as merchant bankers for the issue, the people said. Investor roadshows for the IPO are likely to begin in August.

Hyundai is targeting a valuation of $25 billion through the IPO, which is expected to raise $2.5 billion, making it the biggest maiden share sale of the country. So far, the Life Insurance Corporation of India IPO in 2022 is the largest IPO in the nation.

(This is a developing story.)