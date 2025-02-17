Hyundai Sold 1.58 Pre-Owned Cars In CY 2024; Creta, Grand i10 Lead Chart

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Limited recorded its highest-ever yearly sales in the calendar year 2024, retailing 1,57,503 pre-owned cars with 5.8 per cent YoY growth through its pre-owned car program - Hyundai Promise, the company announced on Monday.

Out of the total sales in the Hyundai Promise pre-owned car program, 35,553 certified pre-owned cars were sold, contributing 23 per cent to its total volume, registering 8 per cent YoY growth.

Among Hyundai Promise certified pre-owned car sales in CY 2024, the Hyundai i20, Creta and Grand i10 dominated sales, registering 55 per cent of the total volumes. SUVs accounted for 21 per cent of certified pre-owned car sales, with the Creta being the highest contributor at 13 per cent and Venue at 8 per cent, of total Hyundai Promise sales.

Hyundai Promise achieved its highest-ever exchange outreach of 20.4% in CY 2024. Certified pre-owned cars retailed through Hyundai Promise go through a 161-point checklist before being listed on the platform. Certified pre-owned cars by Hyundai Promise are offered with added benefits including a 1-year comprehensive warranty for cars aged under 7 years, and 6 months engine and transmission warranty on cars aged between 7-10 years. All certified pre-owned cars are also offered with roadside assistance and upto two free services at no extra cost.



Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, "The pre-owned car market in India has ample room for improvement in parameters like transparency, trust, and reliability - challenges that Hyundai Promise, as an OEM-owned network, directly addresses by using new-age technology and the trust of brand Hyundai. With over 1 million pre-owned car sales since inception, Hyundai Promise has redefined the experience of buying and selling used cars, making it more reliable, transparent, and hassle-free."