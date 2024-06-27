Hyundai Inster EV Revealed; Gets Claimed Range Of Up To 355 km

Hyundai Inster EV made it global debut at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show

Hyundai Motor Company took the wraps off the all-new Inster sub-compact EV at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show. It is based on the Hyundai Casper and will be positioned as the company's entry-level EV in global markets. Whether it will come to India or not, Hyundai hasn't confirmed the same yet. The Inster will be offered with two battery packs, a 42 kWh unit, which will be standard and a long range 49 kWh unit. Both models get a single motor that makes 71.7 kW and 84.5 kW in the 42 kWh and 49 kWh models respectively and the torque output stays the same at 147 Nm on both models.

The long range model has a WLTP range of 355 km while the standard model will have a range of 300 km. The Inster can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 30 minutes with a 120 kW DC fast-charger and gets an 11 kW on-board charger as standard. The standard variant has a top speed of 140 kmph and a 0-100 kmph time of 11.7 seconds. The long range variant has a top speed of 150 kmph and 0-100 kmph time of 10.6 seconds.

Hyundai Inster EV

The Hyundai Inster has a compact footprint and bold, modern design cues with round LED projection headlights and circular LED DRLs, housed right above the front bumper. The overall look of the car is rugged, thanks to flared wheel arches with angular cuts and 4-spoke alloys, at least on the top-spec variant. The futuristic look is offered on the car with pixel graphic turn signals. Adding to the rugged look is a bold skid plate.

The Inster gets an extended length of 230 mm over the Casper and the wheelbase has been extended by 180 mm. The interior of the Inster is said to be versatile with all seats that can be folded flat. The second row seats can be split 50:50 and can be slid and reclined as well. Hyundai will offer heated front seats as an option.

Hyundai Inster EV

In typical Hyundai fashion, the interior of the Inster gets a busy dashboard with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with navigation and a wireless charging dock. Other features include 64-colour ambient lighting, digital instrument console and one-touch sunroof. The Inster also gets a comprehensive ADAS system with multiple features.

Hyundai will launch the Inster first in Korea, and then in Europe, Middle-East and lastly Asia Pacific. The company will also launch a more rugged and outdoorsy version of the Inster, called the Inster Cross in the near future.