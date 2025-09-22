Honda Reveals Revised Prices Of Amaze, City, Elevate - Variant-Wise List

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced its revised car prices post-GST Reforms 2025, effective from today. This move builds upon the earlier commitment to pass on the full benefits of the recently announced GST Reforms 2025 to its customers, making Honda's acclaimed lineup even more attractive, offering exceptional value ahead of the festive season.

Honda Amaze Prices

The revised pricing sees the entire range of the popular Honda Amaze now available under Rs 10 Lakh, with ex-showroom prices starting from Rs 6,97,700 to Rs 9,99,900, ensuring that the model becomes a compelling choice for a wide spectrum of customers. The reduction in prices ranges from Rs 69,100 to Rs 120,000 for the 3rd Generation Amaze and Rs 65,100 to Rs 72,800 for the 2nd Generation Honda Amaze.

Amaze 2nd Gen

S MT - Rs 7,62,800

S CVT - Rs 8,52,600

V MT - Rs 8,09,900

V CVT - Rs 9,34,900

Amaze 3rd Gen

VX MT - Rs 9,19,900

VX CVT - Rs 9,99,900

ZX MT - Rs 9,99,900

ZX CVT - Rs 11,19,900

Honda Elevate Prices

The Honda Elevate range has also been attractively priced and now starts from Rs 10,99,900 (ex-showroom) for the entry variant SVMT. This strategic pricing makes the Elevate an exceptional value proposition in the mid-size SUV segment, offering customers the perfect combination of bold design, a spacious cabin, and advanced features. The reduction in prices ranges from Rs 42,800 to Rs 91,100 for different variants of the Elevate.

SV MT - Rs 11,91,000

V MT - Rs 12,39,000

V CVT - Rs 13,59,000

VX MT - Rs 14,10,000

VX CVT - Rs 15,30,000

ZX MT - Rs 15,41,000

ZX MT Black Edition - Rs 15,51,000

ZX MT Ivory - Rs 15,51,000

ZX CVT - Rs 16,63,000

ZX CVT Black Edition - Rs 16,73,000

ZX CVT Ivory - Rs 16,73,000

ZX CVT Dual Tone - Rs 16,83,000

ZX CVT Dual Tone Ivory - Rs 16,93,000



Honda City Prices

The benefits of the GST reforms have also been extended to the Honda City. With price reductions ranging from Rs 41,790 to Rs 57,500, the Honda City now starts from Rs 11,95,300 (ex-showroom), continuing to offer its signature blend of premium features, sophisticated design, and exhilarating performance.