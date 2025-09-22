Honda Reveals Revised Prices Of Amaze, City, Elevate - Variant-Wise List

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced its revised car prices post-GST Reforms 2025, effective from today. This move builds upon the earlier commitment to pass on the full benefits of the recently announced GST Reforms 2025 to its customers, making Honda's acclaimed lineup even more attractive, offering exceptional value ahead of the festive season.
Honda Amaze Prices
The revised pricing sees the entire range of the popular Honda Amaze now available under Rs 10 Lakh, with ex-showroom prices starting from Rs 6,97,700 to Rs 9,99,900, ensuring that the model becomes a compelling choice for a wide spectrum of customers. The reduction in prices ranges from Rs 69,100 to Rs 120,000 for the 3rd Generation Amaze and Rs 65,100 to Rs 72,800 for the 2nd Generation Honda Amaze.
Amaze 2nd Gen
- S MT - Rs 7,62,800
- S CVT - Rs 8,52,600
- V MT - Rs 8,09,900
- V CVT - Rs 9,34,900
Amaze 3rd Gen
- VX MT - Rs 9,19,900
- VX CVT - Rs 9,99,900
- ZX MT - Rs 9,99,900
- ZX CVT - Rs 11,19,900
Honda Elevate Prices
The Honda Elevate range has also been attractively priced and now starts from Rs 10,99,900 (ex-showroom) for the entry variant SVMT. This strategic pricing makes the Elevate an exceptional value proposition in the mid-size SUV segment, offering customers the perfect combination of bold design, a spacious cabin, and advanced features. The reduction in prices ranges from Rs 42,800 to Rs 91,100 for different variants of the Elevate.
- SV MT - Rs 11,91,000
- V MT - Rs 12,39,000
- V CVT - Rs 13,59,000
- VX MT - Rs 14,10,000
- VX CVT - Rs 15,30,000
- ZX MT - Rs 15,41,000
- ZX MT Black Edition - Rs 15,51,000
- ZX MT Ivory - Rs 15,51,000
- ZX CVT - Rs 16,63,000
- ZX CVT Black Edition - Rs 16,73,000
- ZX CVT Ivory - Rs 16,73,000
- ZX CVT Dual Tone - Rs 16,83,000
- ZX CVT Dual Tone Ivory - Rs 16,93,000
Honda City Prices
The benefits of the GST reforms have also been extended to the Honda City. With price reductions ranging from Rs 41,790 to Rs 57,500, the Honda City now starts from Rs 11,95,300 (ex-showroom), continuing to offer its signature blend of premium features, sophisticated design, and exhilarating performance.
- SV MT - Rs 12,38,000
- V MT - Rs 13,14,900
- V CVT - Rs 14,39,900
- VX MT - Rs 14,21,900
- VX CVT - Rs 15,46,900
- ZX MT - Rs 15,39,900
- ZX CVT - Rs 16,64,900
- Sports CVT - Rs 14,88,900
- e:HEV - Rs 19,89,990
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world