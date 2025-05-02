Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.80 Lakh Units In April'25

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced its sales numbers for the month of April 2025. The company's total sales for April'25 stood at 4,80,896 units. This includes domestic sales of 4,22,931 units and 57,965 units exports.

HMSI's Key Highlights of April 2025:

Product: HMSI introduced the updated OBD2B compliant versions of the Dio 125 with advanced new features. Moreover, the company's premium motorcycle portfolio has been further strengthened with the launch of the 2025 CB350, CB350 H'ness, and CB350RS, featuring vibrant new colours. Aligned with the global market action, HMSI also announced a voluntary recall for its CB300R motorcycle for certain units manufactured between 2018 to 2020.

Road Safety: Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI promoted campaigns in 12 locations across India -Navsari (Gujarat), Yol Cantt. (Himachal Pradesh), Rajapalayam (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Bengdubi (West Bengal), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Pune (Maharashtra), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and New Delhi. Additionally, HMSI celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Hyderabad, advancing its efforts towards responsible road habits.

CSR: Honda India Foundation (HIF) held the valedictory ceremony of Project Buniyaad in Shillong, Meghalaya to mark the successful culmination of the training programme in Shillong, with 30 beneficiaries receiving job letters, paving the way for meaningful employment opportunities.

Motorsports: The MotoGP was held at Qatar and Spain in the month of April 2025. Marini garnered more points in fierce Qatar GP. Already doubling his points from last year, Luca Marini put together an impressive Spanish Grand Prix to make it four straight top ten finishes. Joan Mir was able to again show his undeniable speed but fell prematurely.