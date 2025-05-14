Honda City e:HEV Gets Price Hike; Check Details

Honda, the Japanese car manufacturer, has increased the prices of the City Hybrid with immediate effect; this rise in price affects the top-end and the only available ZX variant. The sedan with the hybrid powertrain was launched in India in May 2022 with an initial price of Rs 19.50 Lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, the price has increased significantly.

The ex-showroom price has risen by Rs 29,900, bringing the new total to Rs 20.85 Lakh (ex-showroom). Nevertheless, the Honda City e:HEV still serves as a premium option in the mid-size sedan category. It is equipped with a hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with two electric motors. This combination generates a total output of 124.27 HP and 253 Nm of torque, and it is mated to an e-CVT transmission, enhancing fuel efficiency while also reducing emissions.

The City e:HEV comes with a variety of features, including Honda Sensing technology, which encompasses advanced driver-assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking. Additionally, the sedan provides a roomy interior, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an extensive comfort package.

While the new pricing may impact buying choices, the Honda City e:HEV remains an appealing option for those seeking a sedan. It continues to be the only sedan with a hybrid powertrain in the country in its price segment. However, there are other rivals like the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Virtus giving the model a run for its money.